Which Mean Girls Character Is So Fetch & Still Your Favorite 15 Years After the Movie Premiered?

Stop trying to make fetch happen, it's never going to happen!

While Gretchen Wieners' (Lacey Chabert) catchphrase from Mean Girls is still not "happening" like Regina George (Rachel McAdams) predicted, Mean Girls is so fetch and still so fierce.

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the cult classic by Tina Fey and it's totally grool that after all these years the movie is still being talked about.

On April 30, 2004, Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron first came into our world and for most fans of the movie she's never left. In the film, Cady is a home-schooled jungle freak who starts high school at the age of 16 and quickly learns that high school is a lot like the jungle...ruthless and full of animals.

As she tries to navigate her new surroundings she finds friends in art freaks Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese), but after The Plastics AKA the cool, mean girls invite her into their clique her world changes drastically.