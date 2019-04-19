It's All Happening! Kate Hudson Is 40 and We're Toasting to Her (Almost) Famous On-Screen Roles

Snap Stills/Shutterstock
It's all happening! Kate Hudson is officially 40 years old!
Unlike Hudson's character Penny Lane in Almost Famous, we are total groupies of this actress and all that she does.
Technically we are Band-Aids like she was in the 2000 flick as well, because let's face it, we appreciate her, her craft and all that she does. Sadly, we don't exactly inspire her work, but the birthday girl does inspire us.
After two decades worth of hits and roles to look back on, it's clear that Hudson has made her mark on Hollywood and we are forever grateful that she did.
She might've started out as an indie film star and the daughter of the one and only Goldie Hawn—not to mention she was raised by her Pa, Kurt Russell—but throughout her career she's made a name for herself and made us all want to be a carefree sun goddess/actress/designer/author!
The mother of three is one of Hollywood's favorite celeb kid success stories and a total golden girl.
She's won over fans with her unique and iconic roles in films like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Raising Helen and even had a fierce stint on Glee as Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) hardcore instructor in New York City.
In addition to her acting career, she is a published author, co-founder of Fabletics, and now she has a second clothing brand called Happy X Nature.
When she's not busy doing one of her many ventures she is hanging out with her famous fam, killing it at the mom game and living her best zen and California-based life.
Even though we love Hudson for all of her successes, her personal style and her overall good vibes, today we're focusing on her epic career in Hollywood.
There have been a lot of great moments in Hudson's movie and television career, and we want to know which one you love most?
For example, are you a fan of her rom-com work in films like Something Borrowed? What about her more serious roles including Deepwater Horizon and Marshall? No matter what your answer we want to know, so vote now!
Oh, and happy birthday, Kate! We hope it's just as bright and bubbly as you are.
Columbia Pictures
Almost Famous
After starting out in the indie film world in the late '90s, Kate Hudson made it to the big screen in 2000 when she starred in Almost Famous. The Hollywood darling played Penny Lane, the leader of the Band-Aids, a group of music worshipers who follow the band Stillwater on tour, which is where she meets 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), who lands the dream job of writing for Rolling Stone with his pitch about the band.
Paramount Pictures
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
She might've been trying to lose a guy in 10 days, but Hudson's Andie won our hearts as she found herself falling for her mark Ben (Matthew McConaughey) while working on a story for her magazine in this rom-com.
Touchstone Pictures
Raising Helen
Following the death of her sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Hudson) must figure out how to balance her career, her cool-aunt persona and raise their three children.
Universal Pictures
The Skeleton Key
Caroline Ellis (Hudson) gets more than she bargained for as a hospice nurse when scary things start happening at the New Orleans plantation she is living in.
Universal Pictures
You, Me and Dupree
Newlyweds Molly (Hudson) and Carl (Matt Dillon) find themselves with an unwanted house guest after the best man at their wedding, Dupree (Owen Wilson), loses his job and needs somewhere to stay...for a while.
Warner Bros.
Fool's Gold
In 2008, Hudson reunited with McConaughey for this action-comedy. In the film, Benjamin Finnegan (McConaughey) is a deep-sea treasure hunter who after learning about a new clue for a hidden Spanish treasure tries to convince his ex-wife Tess (Hudson) to work with him again and possibly rekindle their romance.
20th Century Fox
Bride Wars
Liv (Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) were best friends and perfectly in sync until their weddings accidentally got booked on the same date at the same place. When neither one decides to switch their date, their friendship goes up in flames...and so do the weddings.
Davis Entertainment
A Little Bit of Heaven
Marley Corbett (Hudson) is a fierce businesswoman, who loves to live life to the fullest, but when a visit to the doctor results in some bad news she must determine what's important and how she wants to continue to live out her days.
Warner Bros.
Something Borrowed
Things get complicated when single Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) falls for Dex (Colin Egglesfield), her best friend Darcy's (Hudson) fiancé. Friendships are tested and what Rachel really wants comes to the surface, but it could be too little too late.
Courtesy of Jordin Althaus/FOX
Glee
Hudson appeared as Cassandra "Cassie" July in a recurring role during season four of Glee. She was Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) dance instructor at the New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts in NYC and she was all about tough love.
Open Road Films
Rock the Kasbah
The 40-year-old actress plays Merci, one of the mysterious characters Richie Lanz (Bill Murray), a down-on-his-luck music manager meets while on a music tour in Afghanistan. She helps push Richie to see that if he really does have talent as a manager, he needs to make Salima (Leem Lubany), a beautiful Afghani teenage singer, into a star on the show Afghan Star.
DreamWorks Animation
Kung Fu Panda 3
In the third installment of the Kung Fu Panda films, Po (Jack Black) must deal with two big changes. First, he returns to his real home and tries to fit in and then he must turn around and defeat a supernatural villain who wants to destroy the world. The good news is that his panda family, one of which is Mei Mei (Hudson) a seductive and sweet panda, are ready to help him win.
Open Road Films
Mother's Day
Mother's Day follows the lives of different mothers in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day and how their lives intertwine. Hudson's character Jesse and her sister Gabi (Sarah Chalke) get an unexpected visit from their mother, who isn't happy with either of their choices. Jesse is married to a man of color and never calls while her sister is a lesbian. Those are just two of the tales throughout this feel-good film.
Lionsgate
Deepwater Horizon
The dramatized film tells the true story of the disaster of April 2010, when the offshore drilling rig called Deepwater Horizon exploded and led to the worst oil spill in American history. In the movie, Hudson plays Felicia, the wife to Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) one of the workers on the rig that night.
Open Road Films
Marshall
Before he became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman), was a fierce lawyer who took on cases that changed everything. Marshall tells the story of one of those cases in which a white woman (Hudson) accuses her black servant of attacking her.