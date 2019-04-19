It's All Happening! Kate Hudson Is 40 and We're Toasting to Her (Almost) Famous On-Screen Roles

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 7:00 AM

Kate Hudson

It's all happening! Kate Hudson is officially 40 years old!

Unlike Hudson's character Penny Lane in Almost Famous, we are total groupies of this actress and all that she does.

Technically we are Band-Aids like she was in the 2000 flick as well, because let's face it, we appreciate her, her craft and all that she does. Sadly, we don't exactly inspire her work, but the birthday girl does inspire us.

After two decades worth of hits and roles to look back on, it's clear that Hudson has made her mark on Hollywood and we are forever grateful that she did.

She might've started out as an indie film star and the daughter of the one and only Goldie Hawn—not to mention she was raised by her Pa, Kurt Russell—but throughout her career she's made a name for herself and made us all want to be a carefree sun goddess/actress/designer/author!

The mother of three is one of Hollywood's favorite celeb kid success stories and a total golden girl.

She's won over fans with her unique and iconic roles in films like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Raising Helen and even had a fierce stint on Glee as Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) hardcore instructor in New York City.

In addition to her acting career, she is a published author, co-founder of Fabletics, and now she has a second clothing brand called Happy X Nature

When she's not busy doing one of her many ventures she is hanging out with her famous fam, killing it at the mom game and living her best zen and California-based life.

Kate Hudson, Almost Famous

Even though we love Hudson for all of her successes, her personal style and her overall good vibes, today we're focusing on her epic career in Hollywood.

There have been a lot of great moments in Hudson's movie and television career, and we want to know which one you love most?

For example, are you a fan of her rom-com work in films like Something Borrowed? What about her more serious roles including Deepwater Horizon and Marshall? No matter what your answer we want to know, so vote now!

Oh, and happy birthday, Kate! We hope it's just as bright and bubbly as you are.

Kate Hudson, Almost Famous

Almost Famous

After starting out in the indie film world in the late '90s, Kate Hudson made it to the big screen in 2000 when she starred in Almost Famous. The Hollywood darling played Penny Lane, the leader of the Band-Aids, a group of music worshipers who follow the band Stillwater on tour, which is where she meets 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), who lands the dream job of writing for Rolling Stone with his pitch about the band.

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

She might've been trying to lose a guy in 10 days, but Hudson's Andie won our hearts as she found herself falling for her mark Ben (Matthew McConaughey) while working on a story for her magazine in this rom-com.

Raising Helen, Kate Hudson

Raising Helen

Following the death of her sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Hudson) must figure out how to balance her career, her cool-aunt persona and raise their three children.

The Skeleton Key, Kate Hudson

The Skeleton Key

Caroline Ellis (Hudson) gets more than she bargained for as a hospice nurse when scary things start happening at the New Orleans plantation she is living in.

You, Me and Dupree, Kate Hudson, Owen Wilson, Matt Dillion

You, Me and Dupree

Newlyweds Molly (Hudson) and Carl (Matt Dillon) find themselves with an unwanted house guest after the best man at their wedding, Dupree (Owen Wilson), loses his job and needs somewhere to stay...for a while.

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Fool's Gold

Fool's Gold

In 2008, Hudson reunited with McConaughey for this action-comedy. In the film, Benjamin Finnegan (McConaughey) is a deep-sea treasure hunter who after learning about a new clue for a hidden Spanish treasure tries to convince his ex-wife Tess (Hudson) to work with him again and possibly rekindle their romance. 

Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Bride Wars

Bride Wars

Liv (Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) were best friends and perfectly in sync until their weddings accidentally got booked on the same date at the same place. When neither one decides to switch their date, their friendship goes up in flames...and so do the weddings.

A Little Bit of Heaven, Kate Hudson, Gael Garcia Bernal

A Little Bit of Heaven

Marley Corbett (Hudson) is a fierce businesswoman, who loves to live life to the fullest, but when a visit to the doctor results in some bad news she must determine what's important and how she wants to continue to live out her days.

Something Borrowed, Kate Hudson, Ginnifer Goodwin

Something Borrowed

Things get complicated when single Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) falls for Dex (Colin Egglesfield), her best friend Darcy's (Hudson) fiancé. Friendships are tested and what Rachel really wants comes to the surface, but it could be too little too late.

Kate Hudson, Glee, Onscreen Teacher

Glee

Hudson appeared as Cassandra "Cassie" July in a recurring role during season four of Glee. She was Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) dance instructor at the New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts in NYC and she was all about tough love.

Rock the Kasbah, Kate Hudson

Rock the Kasbah

The 40-year-old actress plays Merci, one of the mysterious characters Richie Lanz (Bill Murray), a down-on-his-luck music manager meets while on a music tour in Afghanistan. She helps push Richie to see that if he really does have talent as a manager, he needs to make Salima (Leem Lubany), a beautiful Afghani teenage singer, into a star on the show Afghan Star.

Kung Fu Panda 3, Kate Hudson

Kung Fu Panda 3

In the third installment of the Kung Fu Panda films, Po (Jack Black) must deal with two big changes. First, he returns to his real home and tries to fit in and then he must turn around and defeat a supernatural villain who wants to destroy the world. The good news is that his panda family, one of which is Mei Mei (Hudson) a seductive and sweet panda, are ready to help him win. 

Kate Hudson, Mothers Day

Mother's Day

Mother's Day follows the lives of different mothers in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day and how their lives intertwine. Hudson's character Jesse and her sister Gabi (Sarah Chalke) get an unexpected visit from their mother, who isn't happy with either of their choices. Jesse is married to a man of color and never calls while her sister is a lesbian. Those are just two of the tales throughout this feel-good film. 

Kate Hudson, Mark Wahlberg, Deepwater Horizon

Deepwater Horizon

The dramatized film tells the true story of the disaster of April 2010, when the offshore drilling rig called Deepwater Horizon exploded and led to the worst oil spill in American history. In the movie, Hudson plays Felicia, the wife to Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) one of the workers on the rig that night.

Marshall, Kate Hudson

Marshall

Before he became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman), was a fierce lawyer who took on cases that changed everything. Marshall tells the story of one of those cases in which a white woman (Hudson) accuses her black servant of attacking her. 

Kate Hudson's Iconic Roles
Which of Kate Hudson's roles over the years is her very best?
