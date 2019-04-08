Which Country Star Won the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet? Vote Now!

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 10:16 AM

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Country girl, shake it for me!

After Sunday night's 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards show we've gone country. We can't stop thinking about all of the amazing performances and moments from this year's award show.

Whether it was Kacey Musgraves winning Album of the Year, or Carrie Underwood singing with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, there was a lot to celebrate from the country music award show.

The best part of every award show however is the red carpet fashion. This year, the style was on a whole different level and if you missed it, we've got you covered.

Our top 12 looks are below, and trust us you need to see them all. Stars like Underwood and the show's host Reba McEntire for example looked amazing. Men like Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley won the suit game, but Musgraves might actually be the really suit star...pastel suit star that is.

2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae stars, Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye, all brought the shimmer and shine and we are still oohing and aahing over their looks.

Color was everywhere thanks to "The Feels" singer Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert who wore very different, but equally memorable colored frocks.

Lastly, we loved the darker hues we saw on the carpet as well. Kelly Clarkson donned black and lace while Danielle Bradbery sported an emerald or deep turquoise dress that was a stunner.

Check out all of our favorite looks from the 2019 ACM Awards below and vote for your favorite!

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

2019 ACM Awards Album of the Year winner, Kacey Musgraves was a pastel princess in her ombre Christian Cowan X Power Puff Girls suit.

Danielle Bradbery, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery

The former Voice winner looked sexy and dramatic in this Jason Greech gown and gold jewelry.

ACM Awards Best Dressed, Maren Morris

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Maren Morris

The "GIRL" singer stunned in a lilac custom Christian Siriano gown with long train as she walked the carpet.

ACM Awards Best Dressed, Luke Bryan

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan never disappoints on a red carpet and this event was no exception. His Tom Ford suit and Roger Dubuls watch were golden.

Lauren Alaina, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

The "Ladies in the '90s" singer look beautiful in a white, sequined, tiered gown by Emil Couture.

ACM Awards Best Dressed, Miranda Lambert

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Miranda Lambert

The blonde beauty glowed in this neon green Alex Perry frock and rainbow Benedetta Bruzziches clutch.

ACM Awards Best Dressed, Carrie Underwood

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood

The "Cry Pretty" singer made her post-baby red carpet debut one to remember with this sparkly number by Nicolas Jebran.

Reba McEntire, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reba McEntire

The 2019 ACM Awards host made us do a double take in a red, fringe gown and black cowboy boots.

ACM Awards Best Dressed, Dierks Bentley

John Shearer/WireImage

Dierks Bentley

The "Burning Man" singer donned a blue, sleek suit that made him even hotter in our books.

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson

The Voice coach donned a gorgeous black, lace Alexander McQueen dress and Balmain heels and we're not worthy of this look!

Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye, Maddie & Tae, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie & Tae

The country duo sparkled and shinned as they hit the carpet together. Maddie Marlow rocked head-to-toe Ramy Brook while Taylor Dye wore a colorful sequined frock with gold accessories.

