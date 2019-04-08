Country girl, shake it for me!

After Sunday night's 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards show we've gone country. We can't stop thinking about all of the amazing performances and moments from this year's award show.

Whether it was Kacey Musgraves winning Album of the Year, or Carrie Underwood singing with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, there was a lot to celebrate from the country music award show.

The best part of every award show however is the red carpet fashion. This year, the style was on a whole different level and if you missed it, we've got you covered.

Our top 12 looks are below, and trust us you need to see them all. Stars like Underwood and the show's host Reba McEntire for example looked amazing. Men like Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley won the suit game, but Musgraves might actually be the really suit star...pastel suit star that is.