Yeehaw! Which Stylish Celebrity Was 2019's SXSW Best Dressed Star?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 9:00 AM

Olivia Wilde, SXSW Festival, Prime Video Blue Room

Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls!

The 2019 SXSW Festival is underway and it is one stylish affair. As stars arrived in Austin, Texas to attend conferences, talks, panels and premieres there was only one thing on our mind...their fashions.

OK, we were also interested to see what celebrities were in town to promote their latest projects like Matthew McConaughey for Beach Bum or Elisabeth Moss for the next season of Handmaid's Tale, but our main goal was to get style inspiration.

There were a lot of stars roaming around the funky and fun city, but 12 celebs stood out when it comes to fashion.

The festival which runs this year from March 8-17 has not disappointed when it comes to its schedule, or the fashionable females who've been spotted over the past week and a half.

Stars like Elle Fanning and Anna Kendrick for example looked chic and winter ready in their very different wardrobe choices.

Read

Jon Hamm, Nina Dobrev, Charlize Theron and More Stars Shine at 2019 SXSW Festival

Olivia Wilde on the other hand rocked numerous sexy and sophisticated ensembles as she promoted her film Booksmart, which is her directorial debut.

She's rocked pantsuits, sheer dresses, purple gowns and lots and lots of hats, all of which we want to steal and add to our own closet ASAP.

To see all of the fashionable celebs who made us do a double take while celebrating 2019 SXSW, keep scrolling. Make sure to vote for your favorite look from the annual festival and conference below.

Elle Fanning, 2019 SXSW

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Elle Fanning

The Teen Spirit star donned a Miu Miu black and white trouser combo at the screening of her movie.

Isla Fisher, SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher attended the Beach Bum screening at SXSW wearing this funky, pink-printed Moschino suit.

Brooklyn Decker, 2019 SXSW Sightings

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images

Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker was all smiles in a dainty, flower-printed Rent the Runway dress during the conference and festival.

Article continues below

Lupita Nyongo, 2019 SXSW

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

The Us star looked gorgeous in an all-white Honayda suit as she stepped out in Austin.

June Diane Raphael, 2019 SXSW

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

June Diane Raphael

The Grace and Frankie actress rocked a sexy black jumpsuit that we are loving.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2019 SXSW

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for United Artists Releasing

Kaitlyn Denver

Kaitlyn Denver looked pretty in pink in this embroidered gown by Markarian NYC.

Article continues below

Camila Alves, 2019 SXSW

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Vice Studios

Camila Alves

Camila Alves supported her husband, Matthew McConaughey, at the Austin screening of Beach Bum wearing a stunning Zandra Rhodes dress.

Zoe Saldana, 2019 SXSW

Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW

Zoe Saldana

The Avatar actress sported a modern and chic ensemble while attending SXSW. We especially love the touch of a colorful scarf to her otherwise neutral look.

Olivia Wilde, 2019 SXSW

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde looked fierce while promoting her directorial debut Booksmart wearing a sexy red Dundas gown and Foundrae Fine Jewelry.

Article continues below

Anna Kendrick, 2019 SXSW

Photoagonist

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect star brought some edge to SXSW with her sassy leather skirt, black turtleneck, tights and snakeskin booties.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2019 SXSW

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop creator looked sophisticated and chic in this navy, button-up dress and pointed heels.

Elizabeth Banks, 2019 SXSW

Mike Jordan/Getty Images for SXSW

Elizabeth Banks

Patterns galore! Elizabeth Banks made a statement by pairing a gingham dress and checker coat at the festival this year. Plus, her yellow heels added the perfect pop of color.

Article continues below

2019 SXSW Style Poll
Which celebrity was the most stylish at this year's SXSW festival?
0.0%
25.0%
3.6%
7.1%
3.6%
3.6%
10.7%
3.6%
28.6%
14.3%
0.0%
0.0%
