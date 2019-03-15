The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards have come and gone, but the memories live on.

On Thursday, some of music's finest showed up in Los Angeles to attend this year's award show at the Microsoft Theater. It was a celebration unlike any other hosted by T-Pain, who won the inaugural season of The Masked Singer, and featured killer performances by Halseywith Yungblud and Travis Barker as well as Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande.

While we loved all of the performances and freaked out when Taylor Swift took the stage to accept the Tour of the Year Award, it's the fashion from the night that we are still talking about most.

There were a lot of stars who looked good on the carpet this year, but 10 stars stood out to us and therefore they've earned themselves a little shout out. For starters, can we talk about Swift? The "New Year's Day" singer looked spectacular in a shimmery romper and butterfly heels.