Celebrate Reese Witherspoon's Birthday With Her Cutest Photos With Her Mini-Me, Ava Phillippe

She's legally blonde, beautiful and bold and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese Witherspoon.

The Little Fires Everywhere star turns 44 years old today and therefore we're in the celebratory mood!

For decades now we've been fans of the blonde beauty and all of her amazing roles both on-screen and behind the camera.

Whether its being a badass in business with her Hello Sunshine media brand and Draper James clothing line, or bringing her acting A-game to films like Sweet Home Alabama, Wild or Legally Blonde, Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's favorite darlings.

What makes her even cuter and more lovable is that fact that she's a super mom!

She is the mother to three children, proving that she can truly do it all.

While we love all of her relationships with each of her kids, its her bond with eldest child and only daughter Ava Phillippe that we can't get enough of.