The Jonas Brothers Are Back With a New Song, But Which JoBros Tune Is Your Forever Favorite? Vote Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:00 AM

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Jonas Brothers are back baby and we're burnin' up with excitement!

On Thursday, the boy band and brother group of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas took to social media to announce their return as a trio and fans haven't been able to stop talking about it since. 

So what does this mean for JoBros diehard fans? Well, for starters the group released a new song on Friday and we are totally suckers for it right about now.

"Sucker" is the perfect tune to rock out to as we head into the weekend and it's only the beginning of the Jonas Brothers reunion news to freak out over.

They will also be joining James Corden all next week on The Late Late Show, which means yes, they will be doing Carpool Karaoke and yes, they will be performing "Sucker" for the first time together.

If you've been keeping track is the first time we've seen the brothers perform together since 2013 and it's five years too long in our minds.

Read

How Nick Jonas Created His Own Path to Success Outside the Jonas Brothers

While we are already falling in love with the group's latest track, we've been having some serious nostalgic moments today courtesy of our favorite past tracks from these hunky men. The real question is where does "Sucker" stack up?

Is it already your favorite song from the trio, or are you still obsessed with the songs of JoBros past?

With hits like "Burnin' Up," "S.O.S." "Paranoid," "Year 3000" and "Mandy" in their catalog it's hard to imagine picking the best song by this group, which is why we aren't going to pick.

Instead, we want to know which song (of their top 20 hits) both past and present do you think is the ultimate Jonas Brothers smash?

Vote now and get ready for JoBros fever, because we've caught it and we aren't mad about it!

PS: If you haven't heard their latest track, you can listen to it here...and no judgment if you put it on repeat all weekend long.

Jonas Brothers Song Poll
Which Jonas Brothers tune is your go-to jam?
17.9%
3.6%
3.6%
0.0%
3.6%
14.3%
0.0%
3.6%
3.6%
28.6%
7.1%
3.6%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
3.6%
3.6%
3.6%
0.0%
