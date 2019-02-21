Another day, another killer red carpet scene courtesy of award season.

On Wednesday, some of your favorite musicians headed across the pond to celebrate the 2019 BRIT Awards, which is one of the biggest nights for the British music scene.

As fans rejoiced throughout the night when stars like Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris took home trophies, we were over here oohing and aahing about all of the amazing fashions that hit the red carpet.

For example, Pink, who was honored with the Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, was hot, hot, hot in a neon yellow gown by Cushnie paired with a leather jacket on top, which was totally on brand for the artist.

Liam Payne proved once again that he's all grown up in a dapper black suit with subtle red detailing while British girl group Little Mix slayed with a little lace, shine, sparkle and skin as they posed together.

Some of our other favorites include "One Kiss" singer, Lipa, who donned a fuchsia pink, skirted dress with lace bodice for an edgy but feminine look.