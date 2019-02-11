Our Best Picture Tournament is really starting to heat up.

Last week we started with the past 50 winners for Best Picture from the Oscars over the years and asked you to narrow them down. After two rounds we are now at the Sweet 16 phase of our tournament and there are a lot of great movies still in the mix.

Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks and both The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II have made it this far.

What makes this round harder is that now your top 16 films from the past 50 years of the Academy Awards are being pinned against one another.

When the films are paired up which movie will you pick?

Are you a fan of Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King or Dances With Wolves? What about Gladiator or Chicago?