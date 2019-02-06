After more than a decade fans are going to have to say goodbye the goofy, fun, complicated members of the Pritchett, Dunphy, Delgado, Tucker clan and we're not so sure we're ready.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Modern Family would be coming back for one more season, making its next season (season 11) its farewell run. While it's super exciting that the comedy's current season isn't its last it's still a bittersweet pill to swallow.

Despite getting another season, fans are not thrilled to have to say goodbye to the wacky family that make up this Emmy-winning series. In fact, after talks of a possible spinoff started to surface yesterday, fans are even more intrigued by what's to come and what will happen next for their favorite characters.

"I would love it. No one would be happier if there were one," ABC president Karey Burke told press about a spinoff after her Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. "This next year, from what I hear, is all about...they have big plans. There are some surprises and big milestones coming."