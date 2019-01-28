Style Alert: Vote for Your Favorite Look From the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 7:44 AM

Susan Kelechi Watson, Danai Gurira, 2019 SAG Awards, After Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to award shows we always hope celebrities will bring their fashion A-game, and when it came to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards the stars did just that.

On Sunday, celebrities arrived in Los Angeles to celebrate the 25th Annual SAG Awards and their style was on point. In addition to celebrating big wins for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This Is Us and Black Panther, fans tuned in to see what their favorite actors and actresses were rocking on the carpet and we were not disappointed.

Who slayed the red carpet this year you ask? Well, there were 10 serious style standouts to us and we're still in awe of some of their gorgeous looks.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson for starters were absolute bombshells. Moore donned a black Jason Wu gown with silver shimmer on top while Watson wore a custom yellow tiered gown by Christian Siriano, which we are still oohing and aahing over. 

Danai Gurira was another standout for us with her Ralph & Russo white, feathered gown and Bulgari jewelry.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Need more style inspiration? Well, look no further than Alison Brie and Lady Gaga.

The GLOW star showed up in a black Miu Miu gown complete with bow wings and the A Star Is Born actresses donned a Dior Haute Couture white dress that we can't help but love.

Yara Shahidi was stunning as well in a pink sequin jumpsuit and sheer overlay dress by Fendi Couture that was to die for. It was youthful and sassy and so fierce.

SAG Awards host Megan Mullally made a statement in a chic black gown with gold embellishment while Crazy Rich Asians star Fiona Xie went for a pastel look that makes us wish it was spring already.

The boys also dressed to impress on the red carpet this year with both Anthony Ramos and Chris Pine stealing the show.

The A Star Is Born actor wore a David Hart tuxedo with Noah Waxman shoes to create the vintage look of our dreams. Pine on the other hand rocked a white suit by Zegna with Christian Louboutin loafers that screamed old Hollywood.

Read

SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

To see all of the best looks from the 2019 SAG Awards keep scrolling.

Don't forget to vote for which of the top 10 looks you think deserved an award of its own below!

For more style and entertainment news from the SAG Awards tune into E! News tonight at 7 p.m. on E!

Mandy Moore, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

Jason Wu outdid himself with this sexy and sleek number and of course Mandy Moore looked flawless wearing it.

Danai Gurira, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star dazzled in this feather-filled white gown by Ralph & Russo with Bulgari jewels and we're not worthy.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star donned a gorgeous yellow, tulle tiered ballgown fit for a queen on the red carpet.

Michael B. Jordan, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner

Michael B. Jordan

A Louis Vuitton harness? Yes, please Michael B. Jordan, yes please.

Jane Fonda, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

The Grace and Frankie star made us do a double take with this saucy red, sequinned frock.

Alison Brie, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

Who doesn't love a good bow? We sure do, especially paired with this sleek Miu Miu dress silhouette and pulled-back 'do.

Darren Criss, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Darren Criss

The SAG Awards nominee really took the show's silver anniversary to heart with his jacket choice and we salute him. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

A style star has definitely been born with Lady Gaga who slayed the red carpet in Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany Blue Book Collection accessories.

Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Look who's all grown up! We are in awe of Yara Shahidi in this Fendi Couture pink, sparkle jumpsuit and sheer tulle overlay. PS: We see those Cartier jewels and we love them.

Chris Pine, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Chris Pine

The Wonder Woman star looked hot, hot, hot in this Zegna suit and Christian Louboutin loafers. 

Megan Mullally, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

The 2019 SAG Awards host was dressed to kill in this black number with gold embellishment.

Anthony Ramos, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anthony Ramos

The star is already a winner at the 2019 SAG Awards thanks to this dapper black tuxedo with green, vintage-printed design by David Hart with Noah Waxman shoes.

Betty Gilpin, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Betty Gilpin

Tiered perfection and silver glow brought to you by Liberty Belle, err, we mean Betty Gilpin.

Fiona Xie, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Fiona Xie

The Crazy Rich Asians star wore a beautiful tulle gown with pastel colors and flowers on the bodice that we can't help but love.

Gayle Rankin, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Gayle Rankin

The GLOW star stunned in a feminine and fierce red gown from Sandra Mansour's Fall 2018 collection. Plus, her crystal-adorned pony clutch was to die for.

2019 SAG Awards Best Dressed Poll
Which celebrity won the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet?
32.3%
12.5%
3.1%
2.1%
21.9%
19.8%
1.0%
4.2%
1.0%
2.1%
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.