Hello, it's Adele...or is it June Carter Cash? We can't tell!

On Tuesday, the British singer channeled her inner country queen by dressing up as the one and only June Carter Cash and we are shook. In the photo that the actress shared on Instagram it's clear that not only does Adele admire the "Jackson" singer but she knows exactly how to embody her with both her hair and costume choices.

The "Someone Like You" singer is almost unrecognizable dressed as the legendary country artist from her brunette locks to her vintage-inspired lavender dress. It's unreal how Adele is able to completely change her look and become singers that anyone would recognize with a little makeup and wardrobe assistance.

Although this is Adele's first costume debut of the new year, she has rocked numerous costumes in the past, including another country legend, Dolly Parton in 2018.