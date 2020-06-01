E!'s Nina Parker Challenges People to ''Speak Up'' in Powerful Call to Action on Racism

E!'s Nina Parker has a question for people at home: "What are you going to do in this climate to make it different?"

In response to the police killing of George Floyd, the Nightly Pop host is sharing an important message to those who have yet to publicly express their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Racists are really loud, so if you don't agree with that, why are you silent? The people who hate me are loud as f-ck. I have been called n----r so many times in my DM's these last few days," Parker said during Monday's episode of Nightly Pop. "If you care about me, I need you to speak up because these people who hate me are loud. I don't give a damn about your insecurities. I don't care how people are going to perceive you."

Referencing Floyd's final moments, which were caught on camera by bystanders and circulated online, "If you do not agree how people are treated, if you do not agree with seeing a man lose his life and beg for his mother on the ground, I need you to say something. I need you to challenge your friends who say racist jokes."