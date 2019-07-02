Will a Couple Surprises Cure Olivia Pierson's Birthday Blues on Relatively Nat & Liv?

Growing up is hard to do.

On Tuesday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Olivia Pierson found herself worrying about getting older ahead of her 29th birthday. This stress came about after the fashionable influencer found her first gray hair.

"I mean, I'm turning 29 this week and I find my first gray hair. Like, you're kidding, right?" a frustrated Liv lamented to the Nat & Liv camera.

Although Pierson was distressed over the graying strand, it appeared that she was more conflicted about her work-life balance. Per the Nat & Liv star, she always planned to be married with a kid by 27.

However, career aspirations have since derailed this plan and Olivia was stilling coming to terms with this fact. In order to lift Olivia's spirit, cousin Natalie Halcro planned a fun outing to a local fair.

"I just thought that since you're 29 and feeling so old that the fair would be perfect to bring you back to your youth," Nat quipped to Liv in a confessional.

"Oh my god! Is that why we're here?" Liv retorted. "'Cause cotton candy is gonna save these grays?"