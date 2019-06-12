Hear Christina Milian's Thoughts on Natalie Halcro's "Juicy" Romance Dilemma!

Natalie Halcro will call her suitors back when she's done working.

But Christina Milian, Olivia Pierson and Joel Halcro still want the low-down on her love life in this clip from Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which finds the foursome spilling tea while sipping cocktails at a birthday dinner for their friend.

"What kind of guys are you into?" Christina asks Joel first, to which his sister replies, "He has a nerd fetish. It's really lame."

Naturally, once the b-day lady redirects the inquiry to Nat, it's her brother's turn to chime in.

"Where is Agy now?" he asks—clarifying later that he really just wants the latest updates on their semi-rekindled romance—referring to his sibling's former flame Agyemang Clay, who lives in Florida but recently joined Nat's family on a group trip to Whistler and admitted there's still a strong romantic interest there.

"This is juicy!" notes Christina.