Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Will Have You LOL-ing With Talk of "Foot Fetishists" and Pro Athletes

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know Instagram inside-and-out, but that doesn't mean they aren't baffled by some of the messages they've received.

On Thursday's all-new episode of Daily Pop, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars spilled all about the odd requests they've spotted in their DMs.

"I had someone last week ask me if they can drink my bath water," Halcro revealed to a shocked Justin Sylvester.

Understandably, Nat didn't pursue the business opportunity as she told Sylvester that she was "not sure" what she'd even charge. However, Nat isn't the only one facing weird requests online.

"I always get the 'send me a picture of your feet,'" Pierson added. "The foot fetishists."