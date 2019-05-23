PREMIERES
JUNE 2, 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Will Have You LOL-ing With Talk of "Foot Fetishists" and Pro Athletes

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 23, 2019 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know Instagram inside-and-out, but that doesn't mean they aren't baffled by some of the messages they've received.

On Thursday's all-new episode of Daily Pop, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars spilled all about the odd requests they've spotted in their DMs. 

"I had someone last week ask me if they can drink my bath water," Halcro revealed to a shocked Justin Sylvester.

Understandably, Nat didn't pursue the business opportunity as she told Sylvester that she was "not sure" what she'd even charge. However, Nat isn't the only one facing weird requests online.

"I always get the 'send me a picture of your feet,'" Pierson added. "The foot fetishists."

Watch

Popping Champagne Bottles With Relatively Nat & Liv Stars

Nonetheless, Nat and Liv are happy to be influencers as it's "always led to new opportunities." We imagine the fashionistas were referring to their already impressive reality TV careers.

As fans surely know, Nat and Liv are best known for starring on E!'s WAGS. And, like on that former docu-series, Halcro and Pierson's respective love lives will be on full display on Nat & Liv (premiering Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m.)

"We're definitely open and honest and show everything about our dating life on the show," Liv assured the Daily Pop co-hosts.

Per Nat, viewers will even see her rekindle a romance with a former flame—but noted that the spark has since gone out.

"It's not burning anymore," Halcro confessed. "I have a new flame."

As for Liv? She stayed coy about her love life, even referring to a current flame as a "baby flame."

We're not sure how serious either of these relationships are as both Nat and Liv admitted they're still "open" to dating pro athletes.

For all of Nat and Liv's Daily Pop sit down, be sure to watch the video above. You can experience all things Nat & Liv by catching the premiere Sunday, June 2.

Watch the premiere of Nat & Liv Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Daily Pop , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Couples , Family , Apple News , Exclusives , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: And the Winning Duo Is...

Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashians 1607

Kendall Jenner Needs a New Mattress (& Maybe a New Fish) After Hosting Kourtney Kardashian's Family

Dua Lipa, 2nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Fashion Police

Olivia Pierson, Nat & Liv

Bikini Babes! See Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Sizzle in Sexy Bathing Suit Shots

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1607

Kendall Jenner Admits Kourtney Kardashian Is "Overstaying Her Welcome" Weeks After the Woolsey Fire

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.