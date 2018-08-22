by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 6:00 AM
Strut your stuff.
It takes a lot of time and practice to perfect a runway walk, just ask the ladies from E!'s latest docu-series Model Squad. Not only are the women naturally stunning, but they can also saunter down any catwalk like a boss.
Whether it's a Victoria's Secret fashion show or a highly publicized appearance on a red carpet, these ladies are totally unfazed when all eyes are on them. They're It girls for a reason, right?
For a closer look at Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor's best runway moments, take a peek at the images below!
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Swarovski
Daniela Braga walks the runway with Swarovski crystals during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Fashion For Relief)
Shanina Shaik walks the runway at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Charity Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo walks the runway at the Tony Ward By Atelier Crocus Couture show during in 2013.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashley Moore walks for TRESemme during the Frankie's Bikinis 2017 Collection at SwimMiami at W South Beach.
Victor Chavez/WireImage
Caroline Lowe walks the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest Spring/Summer 2017 at Televisa San Angel in Mexico City.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nadine Leopold walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Peter White/Getty Images
Hannah Ferguson walks the runway during the 2018 Elie Saab show in Paris.
Getty Images
Ping Hue walks the runway for Laquan Smith during 2018 New York Fashion Week.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Daniela Braga walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Peter White/Getty Images
Hannah Ferguson walks the runway during the Jeremy Scott fashion show during 2017 New York Fashion Week.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo walks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG
Ping Hue struts her stuff in the Monique Lhuillier Spring 2011 fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Devon Windsor walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Hannah Ferguson walks the runway at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Daniela Braga walks the runway during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre in London.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashley Moore walks for TRESemme during the Frankie's Bikinis 2017 Collection at SwimMiami at W South Beach in Miami.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE Clothing
Olivia Culpo walks the runway at the REVOLVE fashion show benefiting Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) in Los Angeles.
Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images
Nadine Leopold walks the runway at the Philipp Plein show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Daniela Braga walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
