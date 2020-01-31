Will Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis' Mothers Rebel Against Their Strict Cat-Sitting Rules?

Order is everything for Meet the Frasers' leading couple, but Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis' moms don't babysit by the book.
"I don't like the f--kin' rules," says Angela Fraser in this clip from Monday's new Meet the Frasers, responding to her son and his girlfriend's itemized list of cat-sitting to do's, which is read aloud to her and Sharon Ciolli moments earlier.
"We're not going to go by a stupid, f--ked up list," Sharon—Alexa's mom—declares, arguing that this is not her first care-taking rodeo, nor is it Angela's.
"We had babies come out of our vaginas," she points out. "So, I don't know what the hell [Alexa is] talking about that I wouldn't know what I'm doing."
The list in question starts out straightforward: no cats on the table, one treat per creature, etc. Also, "Do not get drunk while cat-sitting our cats," Alexa continues, eyeing a bottle of wine on the coffee table. "Would you do that for our babies someday?"
"We did it for you!" Angela cracks, and Sharon confirms Matt's mother wasn't the only one.
See what happens when the women learn their children's preferred litter box procedure—and Matt's stunned reaction upon realizing the task probably won't be carried out in accordance with usual household routine—in the full clip above!
