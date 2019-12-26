PREMIERES
JAN 13, 10PM

TBT! Watch Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Turn a Skeptic News Anchor Into a Believer

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Matt Fraser is the real deal.

As fans surely know, Fraser's psychic medium abilities will be on display on his new E! show, Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13). And, while Fraser is new to the E! family, he's a seasoned veteran when it comes to being a medium.

Thus, with the Meet the Frasers premiere right around the corner, we thought it was time to give viewers a taste of Matt's impressive gift. As seen in the 2016 throwback interview above (Happy TBT!), Fraser once turned skeptic news anchor Michael Clayton into a believer.

"I'm a skeptic. I'm a person who has always said, 'Man, that's not real.'" The Studio 10 Live host told Fraser at the start of the segment.

This didn't faze the 28-year-old medium, who assured the show's hosts that he "loves the skeptical ones." Per Fraser, "it's usually the skeptics who get read."

In fact, this exact scenario happened during Fraser's Studio 10 Live reading.

Watch

Try Not to Laugh With Meet the Frasers & Kelsey Darragh

According to Fraser, when he first walked into the room, he connected with a young male who had departed. This spirit was without a doubt connected to Clayton.

"He tells me about the fact that you were so close. But, there was distance between the two of you. That you lost touched with one another," Fraser relayed. "He said to me that he did things he was not proud of here in this world."

Per the psychic medium, the deceased apologized for the way Clayton found out about his passing. Although the spirit acknowledged that he "could not find [his] way within life," he wanted Clayton to not feel guilty about his death.

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

"One of the things he wanted to come through to say to you today, was that you could not have changed anything that went on in his life," Fraser continued. "He says that he wants to take responsibility for that."

"Oh my god," a stunned Clayton remarked.

Furthermore, Fraser informed Clayton that the deceased "was not in his right mind" during his hard times. Nonetheless, per Fraser, Clayton's deceased friend claimed to be a "guardian angel."

"Let me tell you this, man. I'm a believer now," the male anchor concluded. "This is so phenomenal and what a great experience. I'm shaking right now, because it's kind of surreal."

Clayton wasn't the only impressed Studio 10 Live host as Fraser also brought the other anchor to tears. For all of this and more, be sure to watch the impressive reading above!

Watch the series premiere of Meet the Frasers Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Meet the Frasers , Celebrities , Entertainment , TV , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.