BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 11PM

Lingerie-Clad Becca Tobin Tries Cake-Sitting for a Mock "Fetish Video" Filmed by the LADYGANG

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Cake-sitting! It's exactly what it sounds like.

"Girls are…sitting on cakes," Becca Tobin explains in this enlightening clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG, which sees the women filming a "fetish video" for Becca's husband Zach inspired by the dessert-themed ones they've seen floating around the internet.

"We're ready Becca!" Keltie Knight—the "director" of this operation to Jac Vanek's producer, as she proudly tells the camera—calls out. "Let's go!"

At her friend's cue, Becca enters the room donning an all-black lingerie set and a mostly-finished glass of wine.

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

"Do I smell cake?" she quips, before promptly making her way over to the wooden stool Keltie and Jac had already garnished with the video's primary prop. Once the iPhone cameras are rolling, Becca's in the zone. She poses with the cake, licks a utensil, throws it away.

"Oh, yeah! Who needs a fork?" Keltie yells from the sidelines, stage-mom style.

"Do a lean-over!" Jac suggests, and her subject obliges.

"If this is something that Zach is into, we could do this instead of sex forever," Becca says after.

Think he'll be down? Evaluate the appeal for yourself in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eva Green

Fashion Police

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Mandy Moore

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1604

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "Soulmates"? A Bali Healer Seems to Think So!

Jac Vanek, LADYGANG, What's in the Box?

Watch LADYGANG's Jac Vanek Squeeze Chicken Liver Out of a Dirty Gym Sock During "What's in the Box?"

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.