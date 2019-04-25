Watch LADYGANG's Jac Vanek Squeeze Chicken Liver Out of a Dirty Gym Sock During "What's in the Box?"

It's a dick in a sock in a box!

Kidding, it's a chicken liver in a sock in a box. Either way, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin still get a major kick out of Jac Vanek's anatomical suggestion during a particularly slimy round of "What's In the Box?" featuring the LADYGANG front and center.

Mediated by E!'s What the Fashion host Justin Martindale, the rules are pretty straightforward. And extraordinarily hands-on: Basically, the team crowds around what looks like an oversized shadowbox facing the camera while one lucky participant blindly sticks her arm in to feel around for what's inside. Each round touts a different "mystery" item that the women are tasked with identifying. And much like the popular Halloween party game, it's not for the faint of heart.

Creatively packaged chicken livers aside—Jac guessed "limp dick inside a sock," for the record—figuring out what's actually in the box turns out to be a lot easier said than done.