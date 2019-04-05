BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 11PM

"Bad Bitch" Nicole Scherzinger Reveals the Empowering Message 50 Cent Gave Her on LADYGANG

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 11:39 AM

Wise words by 50 Cent.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new LADYGANG, Nicole Scherzinger shares the empowering message 50 Cent uttered during a previous collaboration. The walk down memory lane occurs thanks to a round of "Word Association" with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

"So, I'm going to name some of the men that you have unapologetically worked with," Knight explains to Nicole. "Say the first word that comes to mind."

When asked what words she'd associate with the "In Da Club" rapper, the Pussycat Dolls veteran simply utters, "bad bitch."

"Can I tell you why? When I did my music video "Right There" with him, he's just always trying to lift me up and empower me," The Masked Singer star adds. "And he's like, 'I want you to remember…You that bad bitch.'"

Photos

LADYGANG's Funniest Celeb Guest Moments

Although Nicole "didn't quite grasp it at first," she confesses she eventually understood the message and cherishes the sentiment deeply. "He was basically saying, 'Just don't ever forget who you are and you're the baddest bitch in the game,'" Scherzinger further adds.

This anecdote inspires the LADYGANG gals to do some impromptu therapy—hand holding and all.

"You da bad bitch," the gang chants to one another. "You da bad bitch! You da bad bitch!"

For what Nicole has to say about Simon Cowell, T.I. and more, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Nicole Scherzinger , 50 Cent , Simon Cowell , Late Night , Apple News , Top Stories

