by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 8:02 AM
Who needs paint brushes when you've got boobs?
Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin are getting creative on this Sunday's episode of LADYGANG.
"I'm trying to embrace being a woman and just doing whatever the f--k I want, so we're painting with our boobs," Jac explains in this exclusive sneak peek.
"Like our breasts?" Becca asks.
And with that, the ladies get topless and get to painting on their individual canvasses. "You dip and then you stick," Jac says.
"My whole vibe for this apartment, for the art especially, is very abstract," Jac adds.
"Oh my god! Mine is so beautiful!" Keltie shouts.
Check out the hilarious video yourself!
Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?