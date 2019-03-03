Did Kristin Cavallari have a Mean Girls-esque run-in with Lindsay Lohan?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode of LADYGANG (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 11 p.m.), the Very Cavallari star spills all about her "crazy" encounter with The Parent Trap actress. While playing "Champagne Pong" with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, Cavallari is asked about which celebrity she's had a bad encounter with.

"We need Kristin to spill this," the Glee alum quips.

"I mean, I'll say it if you just want to stop throwing!" the mother of three confidently notes. "Lindsay Lohan, obviously."

Although Kristin is vehement that she never got in a fight with the former child star, she shares that she did allegedly witness LiLo trash fellow Laguna Beach star Talan Torriero's Los Angeles pad. Apparently, Lohan wasn't thrilled when she caught Kristin sleeping platonically next to the then MTV personality.