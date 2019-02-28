by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 8:00 AM
The LADYGANG gals know a thing or two about thirst trappin'!
In this clip from Sunday's return of LADYGANG (Mar. 3 at 11 p.m.), Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek create some eye-catching Instagram pics thanks to a near empty furniture store.
"One girl might use photo editing to slightly slim her arm in a photo, we're gonna use it to appear like we're walking through the Colosseum," the Glee alum wisely shares in a confessional.
"And maybe slim down my arm if it's like smushed against me," Vanek quips.
While it may seem like these podcasters are joking, they most certainly are not. In fact, the duo even stages a "tropical vacay" with just a backdrop and a few essential items.
If you're in a little disbelief at this social media savvy hack, don't fret, because you aren't the only one. "What are the f--king chances that a furniture store has sticky grass on the wall?" Tobin further notes. "I mean, it was like the Instagram gods came down and shined their light on this shoot today."
And Becca isn't entirely wrong as Jac looks just stunning as she poses for a fake Central Park snap. Or, as Becca lovingly captions the moment, "getting the D in Central P."
"Oh my god! It's so good," Jac concludes.
E!
This isn't the only fun the LADYGANG is having in their return episode as Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari is also sitting down with the ladies for an in-depth chat about social media and how it's changing our lives.
For all of this and more, be sure to catch LADYGANG's return episode this Sunday…but for now you can watch Becca and Jac's antics for yourself in the clip above!
LADYGANG returns Mar. 3 at 11 p.m., only on E!
