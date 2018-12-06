by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 4:55 PM
While Kim Kardashian may caption an Instagram post with Kanye West, "We got love," they've got a lot more than that, including three children, a multimillion dollar home, fashion and beauty brands and a large following.
They have it all, it seems. Yet, her doting husband continues to spoil her with the most lavish gifts you can imagine—stock in corporations, Mercedes Benz to match one of her dresses and more.
This leaves us wondering, what Kim is going to get Kayne? He has everything. Now, she's answering that question with a gift guide , so you can give your brother, father, best guy friend or significant other the Hollywood treatment.
"For the men in my life, I like to shop for gifts that are sleek and practical," she shared on her app.
Gucci watches, luxury luggage, cologne and more—check out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's top picks for men below!
Get in the spirit with celebrity holiday gift guides! Check out more here!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
