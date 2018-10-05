by Sarah Grossbart | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 3:00 AM
With all due respect to Caitlyn Jenner and her opinion, it doesn't sound like Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was all that tough.
Going off-grid and stepping away from Snapchat to, as sister Kendall Jenner put it, "just appreciate having a baby inside of you," left the beauty mogul feeling at peace with the changes that lie ahead. "Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn't prepared to...I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could really enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately," she recently explained to Australia's Vogue. "I just felt like it was a sacred special moment."
Happily indulging her cravings for Eggo waffles, doughnuts and In-N-Out Burger, she felt "calm and so happy," she recalled to the mag. Pressed to share one downside of pregnancy, she admitted to her 25 million Twitter followers that, sure, she missed eating sushi, but it was such a trivial complaint that it barely registered: "I had such a perfect experience."
Well, as the conventional saying goes, like mother, like daughter. From the moment Stormi Webster arrived home to her $12 million, 13,000-square-foot Hidden Hills, Calif. palace—wrapped in the same nightgown her mother had worn some 21 years earlier—life has been pretty ideal for the baby, who just passed her 8-month birthday.
Wanting for nothing thanks to Mom's $900 million net worth (musician dad Travis Scott brings an additional $8 million or so to the table), her riches include far more than a $12,500 Fendi stroller and a collection of pint-sized kicks that were waiting for her long before she could even indicate her preference for wearing shoes, much less walk. She was born with built-in best friends (her fellow "triplets": Kim Kardashian's 9-month-old daughter Chicago West and Khloe Kardashian's 6-month-old little girl True Thompson), a collection of willing babysitters just waiting for the chance to lavish her with love and teach her the art of the selfie and two influencer parents who count creating her as their greatest accomplishment.
Which is impressive, considering that's a list that includes countless magazine covers, No. 1 albums and a multimillion-dollar company that has 21-year-old Kylie at the precipice of becoming the youngest self-made billionaire.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
So, yeah, Stormi has it pretty good. Having not even lived a full year on this earth, she's already enjoyed more vacations than many people will experience in a lifetime.
There was Turks and Caicos for Dad's 26th birthday last May—a getaway that included the requisite white sand beaches, unbelievably blue waters and a rented yacht—the South of France when Scott was tapped to perform at a Cannes Lions Festival beach bash and a July trip to Hawaii where the rapper chose to record his soon-to-be-a-hit album Astroworld. And that wasn't her only contribution to the gold-certified bestseller. Though Stormi's not old enough to voice a single lyric, Nicki Minaj credited the then-6-month-old with helping Scott best her fourth disc, Queen in record sales thanks to Kylie's clever social media vow that fans might spy her and the infant out on the forthcoming tour.
Starting Sunday in Austin, the Wish You Were Here Tour will attract the duo as guests, with a source telling E! News that Kylie "wants to make sure the family is together as one unit as much as possible." But before they met up with Scott in cities such as Baltimore and Raleigh, first Kylie and Stormi were able to squeeze in one last for pleasure vacation.
Eager to give bestie Jordyn Woods the full turning 21 experience of being able to flash that driver's license with pride and suck down all the legal drinks you'd like, Kylie booked a quick girls getaway to Miami. Stormi sat out the celebration at LIV (one of her nannies was on hand to stay with her), but she did get to tool around on nightclub owner Dave Grutman's yacht, an experience that is basically old hat at this point.
Kylie never dreamed of leaving Stormi on dry land. "She doesn't like to be without her for more than a day," a source explained to E! News. "She rarely lets anyone watch Stormi and is very protective." Woods, of course, is a notable exception. "Jordyn is basically Stormi's second mom," says the source, "and it's very normal for the three of them to go on trips or be inseparable. It's a very easy dynamic for them."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
So, once again, life was a beach for young Stormi. Not that her existence is anything less than idyllic back in California. Her butterfly-themed nursery (a nod to Scott's track "Butterfly Effect," which has been a through-line in the couple's year-and-a-half long romanced) is filled with the typical wares one would expect of a celebrity offspring. There's her Fendi stroller and her $620 Jeremy Scott for CYBEX ride, should she prefer a change of pace, clothing from the likes of Burberry, Stella McCartney, Adidas (Mom is the newest face of the brand) and Nike (which boasts Dad as a collaborator), either purchased by Kylie or sent by the designers themselves, already clamoring to have the tiny influencer dressed in their labels.
Should she happen to spit up on one of her custom pieces, no big deal. Mom was probably going to change her anyway, because what's the point of a well-stocked closet if you're stuck in the same Gap onesie?
"She is obsessed with taking videos and pictures of her, and loves to dress her up in several outfits each day," an insider told E! News of Kylie. "The majority of time is with the baby. She is a very hands-on mom." With an exceptionally eager partner. Though they've had to employ some crafty organizational skills thanks to their equally hot careers, Kylie and Scott "never miss a night with each other," she recently shared. And neither can bear the thought of missing Stormi, say, roll over or take her first tentative steps.
"Stormi will do something new and Kylie knows that only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time," a source explained not long after her February arrival. "It's a special feeling for Kylie that she has never had before. They are so happy with their little family and for all the new love it has brought out between them."
For now, most of Stormi's days are wiled away either logging tummy time, lounging poolside or dancing with Kylie ("Holding onto my hair is the new thing," the reality star shared last month), but she has a whole future career as empress when she's ready to grab it with her tiny fingers.
"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it," Kylie recently mused to Forbes of Kylie Cosmetics, the multimillion-dollar brand born from her simple desire to have fuller lips. Of course if she's not that into makeup, that's fine too, she can enlist in the other family business (a little reality show called Keeping Up With the Kardashians) or simply glean lessons from her parents on how to be a mogul. Tip No. 1: Always help your own bottom line. After Kylie graced the covers of both GQ (with Scott) and Forbes in the same weeklong span, she hit up the nearest newsstand with Stormi in tow. "We gotta get these," she can be heard telling her daughter in a Snapchat video filmed by Woods. "All of these."
Her biggest teaching to impart, though, is maintaining your authenticity—after all, that's she's turned her 116 million Instagram followers into hungry consumers of her products—and, as cliché as it sounds, simply love yourself.
It's a bit of wisdom she picked up from Stormi, actually. "I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," she admitted to sister Kendall in their Australian Vogue one-on-one.
And not just her lips, now deflated to their regular size thanks to her decision to remove the filler, but also her ears she never quite loved. "I always felt like they stuck out too far, and [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears," she noted. "It's just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn't like her ears, and then I didn't like them either? I just want to teach her that."
Though she'd be hard-pressed to outline any flaws on her angel baby. Her personality is "the cutest," she raves, a credit to the nine months she spent scaling back on social media and appreciating every second of a pregnancy she didn't want to end. Her eyes? As wide and curious as she had hoped. "I prayed and prayed that she would have, like, my big eyes," she shared during a YouTube Q&A session in July.
And then there's her preternaturally full pout. "She has the most perfect lips in the entire world," Kylie raved, noting, "she didn't get those from me."
Credit that one to Dad, along with any rhyming skills, music now-how and plain old hustle, what with Scott having determinedly built his career on his own after dropping out of the University of Texas at San Antonio and subsequently being cut-off financially by his parents. Along with her ears and a self-described "threehead", Kylie offers up a future as a business owner, sessions in the Kris Jenner school of marketing and a first-hand look on how to win fans and influence people. So, I guess, we could call this one a draw.
At least until Stormi's first birthday, that is. Because Kylie's been thinking about the February bash since at least June when nieces North West and Penelope Disick (turning 5 and 6, respectively) stole her "super magical unicorn theme" idea. She's coming up with a plan B, though, and the woman who commissioned a collection of farm animals, a giant inflatable slide and a 10-foot bunny made entirely of flowers for Stormi's first Easter won't settle for anything even slightly verging on ordinary.
"It's gonna be epic, OK?" she swore to her followers on Snapchat.
We wouldn't expect anything less.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?