Introducing the next generation of Kardashians!

Much to the delight of fans, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday with the first-ever photo of her, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's little ones all together. The "triplets," as the famous family has dubbed them due to the close proximity in their birthdays, look absolutely precious during a recent playdate.

Baby True—who was born in April and is the youngest of the trio—sits in a baby seat between cousins Chi, 8 months, and Stormi, 7 months. She sports a red, floral print dress, while Kylie and Travis Scott's baby girl rocks a pair of Nike kicks and Kim and Kanye West's third child keeps it comfy in a black tee.

The latest aww-worthy snapshot comes soon after Kylie, 21, shared a photo of Stormi and Chi cuddling in matching pink pajamas during a "slumber party." Kylie flooded the comments section with heart eye emojis and Khloe commented "They are beyond."