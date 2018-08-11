Kylie and Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Outfits Are Surprisingly Similar

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday was an outfit to remember.  

After leaving dinner at Craig's with her sisters, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star changed out her Peter Dundas satin, mini dress and into a custom LaBourjoisie jumpsuit for her party at LA-based nightclub, Delilah's. Staying within the pink theme, the sparkling sensation featured a strapless bodice and boy shorts—one of the star's favorite silhouettes—and a lot of crystals. To complete her look, she added pink suede Christian Louboutin pumps and a circular Marzook purse. 

Although it was stunning in it's own right, Kylie's birthday style reminds us of a look we've seen before: Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday dress.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

ESC: Kendall Jenner, 21st Birthday

AKM-GSI

Back in 2016, the model brought in her 21st birthday wearing a dress from LaBourjoisie, the Lebanese designer that designed Kylie's jumpsuit, which also dripped in crystals. Kendall's dress, however, had a silver tone and a plunging neckline, reminiscent of an iconic Paris Hilton ensemble. Styled by Monica Rose, the chainlink sensation took seven days to create and cost approximately $9,000.

While Kylie took a note from her sister's book, her pink jumpsuit had a more intensive design than her sister's (a clear benefit of being a younger sibling). Elle reports her look took 10 days to create, yet its price is about $1,000 less than Kendall's chainlink dress.

"We wanted to reimagine the perfect party dress into an amplified representation of Kylie's most favored trends," the LaBourjoisie team told the publication. "With Kylie having worn our gowns previously, Jill wanted to take that same show stopping effect in a direction we've never been with her before. We incorporated our signature crystallization into a jumpsuit design that would showcase Kylie's infamous curves. Thousands of pale pink Swarovski crystals were applied to create a starburst effect, producing a hypnotizing glimmer iconic for a 21st birthday."

Between Kylie and Kendall, which look is your favorite?

RELATED ARTICLE: What It Really Takes to Manage Kylie Jenner's Wardrobe

RELATED ARTICLE: 21 Beauty Lessons We've Learned From Kylie Jenner

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kendall Jenner
Latest News
Shopping: Belt Bags

11 Belt Bags You Can Wear as a Crossbody Just Like the Celebs

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Shopping: Shaepwear

Shapewear You Can Wear In Public for #NationalShapewearDay

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Is a Beauty in Blush and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's 21! Ring in Her Big Birthday With Some of Her Best Looks!

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.