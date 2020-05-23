Tristan Thompson Cheekily Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's New Hair Transformation

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 23, 2020 11:36 AM
All eyes are on still Khloe Kardashian.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off a major beauty transformation on Friday. The Good American founder said goodbye to her signature platinum blonde hair and said hello to a light honey brown color.
That wasn't the only thing she changed about her 'do. She also chopped off her long hair and opted for something that was a little past her shoulders.
"location: under bitches skin," Khloe saucily captioned her collage of selfies on Instagram.
The fashion mogul enlisted the help of hairstylists, Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham, to get her summer-ready cut and fresh hair color (that they dubbed bronde).
Naturally, Khloe's hair transformation garnered a lot of attention from her famous gal pals, glam squad, 111 million followers and... Tristan Thompson.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player replied to his ex's post with a cheeky comment that also included two fire emojis, a red heart emoji and the muscle emoji.
"Baddie," he replied with a few emojis. "P.S. I'm all for the caption."
As of late, the exes have been keeping things cordial between them for their daughter, True Thompson.
Despite rumors swirling that they're back together, an insider set the record straight and told E! News they are simply doing what's best for their 2-year-old.
"They have a great co-parenting relationship right now and that's it," the source previously shared. "They have been spending extra time together but have both agreed they aren't getting back together."
The source also explained Tristan has been spending time at the reality TV personality's house to help "give [True] some normalcy with both parents being around."
"Khloe and Tristan have finally gotten to a good place where they can have conversations...," the insider expressed. "Everything's running smoothly right now and Khloe wants it to stay like that."
The source added, "Khloe will always have Tristan's back. He's been a great dad to True and she respects him in that way."
All in all, we're hair for Tristan's comment on Khloe's new 'do and the two of them co-parenting their little nugget.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
