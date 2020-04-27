Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Never-Before-Seen Twerking Skills in String Bikini

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 5:32 PM
Kylie Jenner, is that you?!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made fans do a double take when she put her dancing moves on full display. On Monday afternoon, she showed off her twerking skills for all to see on her BFF's TikTok page.
Dancing to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage," Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) twerked in itty-bitty bikinis.
The 22-year-old beauty mogul donned a black two-piece, which appeared to have a thong bottom while her ruched top was designed with a few strings dangling at the front. It was a simple and minimalistic ensemble but it was far from basique.
As for Stassie? She opted for something more colorful and bright, and wore a tie-dye swimsuit.
"can't convince me that it didn't happen," Stassi's TikTok video caption read, with footage of the two best friends twerking to the tune.
While many fans were in disbelief over Kylie's major dance moves, she recently revealed that she's really good at twerking.
@stassiebaby
can’t convince me that it didn’t happen .. @kyliejenner ##fyp? original sound - stassiebaby
Sitting down with her closest friends, Stassie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer, the reality TV personality said she would most likely win a twerking contest.
"Honestly, people don't know this about me, though, but it moves!" Kylie said in a chat with her BFFs, which was posted on her YouTube channel last month.
Aside from showing off her stellar dance moves, the KUWTK star has been sharing a softer and more simple side to herself.
Case in point: she's been donning laid-back 'fits that us normal people can actually copy. Over the weekend, she sported a cropped white tee and loose-fitted denim jeans. It was oh-so-chic!
Moreover, her glam was also subdued compared to her normal makeup and hair looks. With only a touch of mascara, baby pink lipstick and rose-colored blush, the beauty mogul looked completely different.
She later noted that she's been "experimenting" with her makeup.
If this is a new era for Kylie, we're here for it!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
