Kendall and Kylie Jenner Make Temperatures Rise With Their Sizzling Bikini Pics

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 4:02 PM
Beach bums!
On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their sizzling bikinis during their luxurious Bahamas trip.
The famous duo served bawdy and face with their electrifying swimsuits. While the two slipped into different pieces, the overall vibe and vibrant color scheme was the same.
The Jenner sisters twinned in lemon-yellow bathing suits that also featured airbrushed stripes in a range of colors, including lime green, emerald and baby blue. Along with the design's eye-catching hues, each swimsuit was pieced together with large silver rings.
The 24-year-old supermodel's little number was more of a monokini style while Kylie's looked more like a flirty dress. But either way, it's safe to say they both turned heads and dropped jaws in their cheeky bathing suits.
(Insert fire emojis here.)
Luckily for fans of the reality TV stars, photographer Amber Asaly captured it all on her camera.
"sister sister," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a collage of images that showed both Kylie and Kendall posing together in their bikinis.
Additionally, Kendall took to her own social media page to show off another daring swimsuit.
"me and this bikini: a love story," the supermodel shared on Instagram.
In her post, she uploaded several snapshots that put her itty-bitty bikini on full display. The design—which had a keyhole, tied-front—had a baroque pattern in vibrant colors like reds, blues and yellows.
Kylie also shared her own solo shots on the 'gram. In those pics, she donned a chocolate brown bikini by Gucci that had a gold chain with the brand's iconic logo.
This is just the first of many swimsuits to come on the sisters' social media pages. To see the famous duo's ultra-luxe getaway, scroll through our gallery below!
The reality TV personality serves bawdy in this sexy snap.
Airbnb
For this fabulous trip, Kylie Jenner and her friends stayed in the luxurious Villa Rosalita. The brand new, 6-bedroom estate has stunning views from every room.
Airbnb
Every room is nearly steps away from a pool or a beach. If this isn't paradise, we don't know what is?!
"you and me," the beauty mogul writes of her special moment with her 2-year-old tot.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The 22-year-old star shows off her fashionable black sunglasses and fresh-faced skin.
Swimwear but make it fashion! The supermodel shows off her fun and flirty bikini with this pose.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The reality TV personality lounges around the pool with her BFF, Stassie Baby.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie strikes a pose with her gal pal, as they jam out to Rosalía's music in the background.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
As the E! star put it, "saturday's are for the girls."
"me and this bikini: a love story," the 24-year-old star writes on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off her amazing view during her trip.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Jenner puts her dancing skills on display as she listens to Rosalía's music.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
