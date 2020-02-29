Kylie Jenner Is Living Her Best Life During Girls' Trip With Daughter Stormi and Friends

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 4:32 PM
Kylie Jenner is living her best life!
The 22-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV personality has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favorite gal pals, and 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls' trip festivities, which have included soaking up the sun in colorful swimwear, enjoying the breezy, beachy weather and dancing along to Rosalía's hit music.
"saturday's are for the girls," she captioned one of her Instagram posts, alongside a few snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging around by a pool and playfully posing for the camera.
Moreover, Jenner showed off her major cooking skills in a series of Instagram Stories, as she prepared pancakes, bacon, sausage and more for breakfast.
"I make the best mini pancakes," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with foodie pictures to boot.
It appears Kylie has been enjoying her girls' trip since at least yesterday. On Friday, she uploaded a heartwarming photo of her and her toddler holding hands on the beach.
"you and me..," she wrote of their mother-daughter moment.
To see the reality TV star's fun and fabulous vacation, scroll through our gallery below!
"you and me," the beauty mogul writes of her special moment with her 2-year-old tot.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The 22-year-old star shows off her fashionable black sunglasses and fresh-faced skin.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The reality TV personality lounges around the pool with her BFF, Stassie Baby.
Article continues below
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie strikes a pose with her gal pal, as they jam out to Rosalía's music in the background.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
As the E! star put it, "saturday's are for the girls."
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off her amazing view during her trip.
Article continues below
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Jenner puts her dancing skills on display as she listens to Rosalía's music.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?