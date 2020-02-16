Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Date Night at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

When an all-star couple goes to an all-star game.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised fans when they were spotted sitting courtside at the 2020 NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. And since the sporting event was held in Chicago, the location marked a special spot for the 42-year-old rapper, who grew up in the city.

Earlier in the day, West also hosted Sunday Service at the Credit 1 Arena in Chicago.

For the NBA All-Star event, the power couple made it a date night.

Moreover, the dynamic duo brought their fashion A-game. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lit up the room with a fiery monochromatic orange ensemble. The beauty mogul beat the cold weather with a copper puffer jacket that she paired with matching leather pants.

The Jesus Is King singer's lewk was also a slam dunk, as he donned a black jacket with a vibrant red shirt and printed denim jeans.