Kim Kardashian's Spray Tanner Reveals the Best-Kept Secrets to Achieving Her Signature Glow

'Tis the season to shine bright and glow!

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's go-to spray tanner is breaking down all of her best-kept secrets, so you can achieve the famous family's signature glow. From E!'s People's Choice Awards to Sean "Diddy" Combs' lavish 50th birthday bash, the Kardashian sisters were glistening for the gods all thanks to celebrity tan artist, Isabel Alysa.

Isabel, who also runs her own studio in Los Angeles called Dolce Glow, spoke to E! News about all things beauty, including her tips and tricks for getting a spray tan.

First and foremost, "exfoliation is key."

"I always recommend my clients to get a full body scrub a few days prior to their in home spray tan," Isabel shared. "Benefits of a full body scrub include removal of dead skin cells, skin hydration and so much more. If they can't do this, exfoliation 24 hours before with a basic wash rag will do."