Khloe Kardashian Channels Anna Nicole Smith and Tristan Thompson Is into It

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 4:01 PM
In her latest Instagram photo shoot, Khloe Kardashian channels a modeling icon and fellow popular reality actress: the late Anna Nicole Smith.
The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recreated one of Smith's iconic Guess jeans ads from 1992. Khloe sports a denim corset and shoulder-length blonde hair teased and side-swept, Old Hollywood style.
"Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign," Khloe wrote.
"Perfection [heart eyes emoji]," commented Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex and father of their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.
However, Khloe did not respond to him on Instagram.
"Perfection [fire emoji][red heart emoji]," commented her sister Kylie Jenner."Twins!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian chimed in. "Omg she's my fave and so are you!!!"
Khloe reacted, "Stop it!!!!! Who are you!!!!!!!! Omg I love you!!!!!" Their mom Kris Jenner also had some thoughts, "You are so beautiful inside and out."
Kourtney Kardashian posted a cat heart-eyes emoji.
Then a new Playboy Playmate, Smith had replaced supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the Guess print and TV campaign, which launched her modeling career. Last year, the company released a new line of hoodies and T-shirts featuring images of Smith in the 1992 campaign.
Anna Nicole, who starred on E!'s The Anna Nicole Show, died at age 39 in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.
She is survived by her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead. The now-13-year-old lives with her father and the model's ex, Larry Birkhead.
In 2012, age 6, Dannielynn modeled for Guess.
