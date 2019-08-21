Kim Kardashian Shares First Family Photo With All 4 Kids and Jokes It Was Nearly ''Impossible'' to Do

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:53 PM
There's nothing quite like a Kardashian family vacation, and Kim Kardashian's latest photos are proof.
The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to post about her Bahamas trip with her children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Making her adorable upload even more special? It marked the first time she's shared a photo with all four kids.
"Bahamas Pics Coming Up," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her post, alongside two photos of her and her little nuggets. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"
However, the family pulled off their seaside snaps, and looked cute while doing it.
Chicago and North were twinning with their mom as they soaked up the sun and played in the sand. The trio donned matching silver swimsuits and accessorized with chic grey scrunchies. And while many pointed out the 6-year-old fashionista's white compression wrap, the reality TV personality reassured everyone that North was totally fine.
"She wanted to wear that," the 38-year-old beauty mogul responded to her followers' questions about it.
Kim and her kids also enjoyed the Bahamas with her sister Khloe Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson. To see all of the swoon-worthy photos of their family vacation, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe watches her daughter as she plays with her toys in the sand.
"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," the Good American fashion designer shares on Instagram. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible," the KKW Beauty founder quips on Instagram.
Article continues below
The mother-daughter duo share the beach with the infamous Fyre Fest pigs in the Bahamas. "True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Khloe writes of the experience. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."
True is leading the way and calling the shots with her reality TV star momma!
Chicago and True are in major vacation mode.
Article continues below
The duo rocks matching leopard print swimsuits! The Revenge Body star dons a Dolce & Gabbana bikini while her little nugget wears a Natayakim design.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mommy-daughter activities are the best.
Fret not, North isn't hurt! The beauty mogul confirms that her 6-year-old daughter simply wanted to wear the wrap. Aside from the mini fashionista's accessory, the trio makes a style statement with their matching silver swimsuits.
Article continues below
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe plays with True.
The BFFs and cousins enjoy their cup of water... in style, of course!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The two enjoy their beach date.
Article continues below
The mother-daughter duo shares a sweet and special moment during their vacation.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe watches her daughter watch the water.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The two wear corresponding swimsuits.
Article continues below
"Our babies," Kim comments on Khloe's adorable photo of their kids.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe poses in a bikini.
Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?