Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Stretch Marks in Swimsuit Photo: Relive Her Most Candid Moments

Kourtney Kardashian is wearing her stretch marks like a badge of honor.

A photo of the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of three posing in a swimsuit on a yacht on a recent family trip to Italy was posted on the Instagram of her lifestyle website Poosh this week. Many users praised her for not having the image retouched to eliminate stretch marks on her hips.

"Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!" one person commented.

"I love my little stripes [blush emoji]," Kourtney replied.

"As if I could love you more!" commented another user. "Awww love it you're so real."

"Seriously such a beautiful move," another person wrote. "Shows that we are all just human, nobody is perfect. Thank you."

When you're a reality star and an Instagram influencer, much of your life is already on display. However, Kourtney has been particularly candid about other personal issues and her insecurities over the years.