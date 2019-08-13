Kylie Jenner Isn't Alone: How Kourtney Kardashian Is Making Her Mark on the Cosmetics Industry

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 8:27 AM
With three kids, a hit show and her new site Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian is one busy lady. Still, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes time to focus on the issues near and dear to her heart, including cosmetics reform.
The reality star opened up about championing the Personal Care Products Safety Act in her new interview with Glamour.
"I've always been conscious of what's in my beauty products, but once I had kids, I started caring more about the products they were using," she told the magazine for its "Women of the Year All Year: Beauty" piece.
As fans will recall, Kourtney headed to Capitol Hill in April 2018. Along with the Environmental Working Group, Kourtney urged legislators to pass a bill that would require cosmetics companies to disclose the ingredients in their products to the FDA, register their facilities and more. Fast-forward to over a year later, and the bill still hasn't passed.
"I don't know if cosmetics regulation has been swept under the rug because the word ‘cosmetics' makes you think of girls putting on makeup—but it's so much more than that," Kourtney said. "It's all personal care products, from things you use on newborn babies to deodorant, toothpaste, and face wash. They're things every single human uses at least once, if not multiple times a day. By calling it ‘cosmetics,' it's not taken as such a serious issue."
Still, Kourtney hopes that this will change so she can shift her attention to other issues, such as reviewing the food being served in schools.
Kourtney isn't the only one in her famous family to leave her mark on the cosmetic industry. As fans are well aware, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have their own beauty empires. In fact, Kourtney admitted she felt pressured to "figure out" her "passion by a certain time." Now that she has Poosh, she feels like it's "one of the most fulfilling things I've done."
"We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, Well what's my thing?" she said. "Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me—and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me—then it became fulfilling."
To read her full interview, visit Glamour.com.
