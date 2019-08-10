Stormi Webster Singing Happy Birthday to Her Mom Kylie Jenner Will Melt Your Heart

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Get ready for your heart to explode with pure joy.
Since it's Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday, she's been pulling out all of the stops for the special occasion. From celebrating on a reportedly $250 million yacht in Italy to getting showered with lavish gifts from her beau Travis Scott, it's definitely been a birthday to remember.
However, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's greatest gift is her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Taking to social media on Saturday afternoon, the 22-year-old the beauty mogul shared the sweetest (and most swoon-worthy) video of baby Stormi singing happy birthday to her.
"Happy birthday, mommy," the 1-year-old cutie sang alongside the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "Happy birthday to you."
Making the clip even more special? The mother-daughter duo appeared to be twinning with their matching white outfits. The reality TV star's 'fit looked like a feathery frock, while Stormi's appeared to be a tulle dress.
"My babyyyy," the 22-year-old birthday girl simply captioned her Instagram video.
In the last few days, Kylie has given her fans and social media followers a glimpse inside her luxurious Italy birthday trip.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Just a few hours ago, the reality TV personality snapped a breathtaking photo of her posing in a hot pink strapless mini dress, which featured feathers galore. In the picture, she was standing in front of a massive floral arrangement with sunflowers that spelled out "22."
In another snap, the beauty mogul showed off her major bling, a chain pendant that featured her famous Kylie Cosmetics lips logo. Her beau Travis gifted her the custom-made jewelry piece.
She also shared a sneak peek of her official birthday celebration on Friday night, where she was seen celebrating with her boo thang, family and friends. "This is my present. I've been waiting for this all f--king day!" she shared.
From the looks of her social media, it seems this is only the beginning of her birthday festivities!
Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!