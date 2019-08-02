Why Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Wary" To Have Jordyn Woods On Red Table Talk⁠ After Cheating Scandal

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn Woods, Red Table Talk

Facebook

Jada Pinkett Smithwas apprehensive.

In late February, news surfaced that her longtime family friend Jordyn Woods (best friend to Kylie Jenner) had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She had instantly been exiled from the famous family and was desperate to share her side of the story. Enter: Jada's Red Table Talk. But, the mom of two wasn't convinced.

"To be honest with you, I was very wary because I didn't think I could do her justice because I am so close to her and I'm so new," the Facebook host, 47, confessed during a London screening of her show. Torn, she turned to husband Will Smithfor guidance: "I was like, ‘Will, she's got one f--king shot. I can't f--k this up. There has to be somebody else that can do this.'"

But, in the end, there was only Jada. She was the person to help tell Jordyn's story. "I was like, ‘Alright, we gotta go to the table,'" Jada recalled to the audience. "'She has to have an opportunity to speak her peace.'"

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Place Sole Blame on Jordyn Woods

But Jordyn wasn't the only one who struggled during the show.

"I had to keep my heart in it because Jordyn is like a daughter to me," Jada continued. "I had to keep my heart in it that way but then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see from every angle and that was tough...It was a deep learning experience for me, especially the responsibility."

During the March episode, the model-actress took responsibility for being at Tristan's house party and said he gave her "a kiss on the lips" the next morning. "I was honest about being there," she told Jada, "But I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place."

And afterwards, Khloe was quick to sound off.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," the mom of True Thompson tweeted. "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

The appearance ultimately worsened Jordyn's already shaky relationship with the family. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie opened up how she felt following her best friend's betrayal.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," the beauty mogul recalled during an episode. "She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jada Pinkett Smith , Khloe Kardashian , Jordyn Woods , Controversy , Scandal , Cheating , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.