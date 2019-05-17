Inside the Kardashian Family's First Week at Home With Baby Psalm West

Oh baby, baby!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are "getting settled" with their baby boy, Psalm West, who was born on May 9.

On Friday, the 38-year-old reality TV personality shared the first photo of her newborn (he was bundled up in a blanket and sleeping in his crib!) and revealed his unique name.

"Psalm West," Kim wrote on Twitter, along with an accompanying image and text from her 41-year-old designer husband.

"Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

It seems the two are over-the-moon in love with their little nugget, who is the fourth addition to their family. Most of all, the famous couple is trying to "soak it all" up because they know this time "goes so fast," a source told E! News.

"They are getting settled and trying to really soak it all in because it goes so fast," the insider shared. "Kim has her hands full, but she is on official maternity leave and not working. Kanye is working a little bit, and he's very helpful with the big kids."