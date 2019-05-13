Kendall Jenner Has an Epic Response to Being Left Out of Kris Jenner's Mother's Day Tribute

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., May. 13, 2019 7:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere

Sometimes even Kris Jenner has trouble keeping up with her brood

In honor of Mother's Day yesterday, the matriarch took to Instagram to celebrate all the women in her family who have children. And if you're keeping track, that includes Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Even her own mom MJ Houghton got a special shout out. 

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," wrote the mogul. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies."

Read

North West, Stormi Webster, True Thompson & More: See the Next Generation of Kardashians!

Missing from the touching tribute? Childless daughter Kendall Jenner. And she took note. "Love you too mom!" the model quipped in the comment section of the post.

As it turns out, the 23-year-old is seemingly avoiding parenthood right now. In April, she shared a photo on Instagram of her surrounded by her siblings and their numerous kids. She followed the shot with a hilarious meme that read, "Pregnancy is in the air." 

"Me: [a photo of a person with a bag over their head.]"

Jokes aside, she later admitted that starting her own brood has crossed her mind once or twice, but she's not ready just yet. "I go in and out of phases," Kendall recently told E! NewsZuri Hall. "Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, 'Omg, I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.'"

For now, the reality star is perfectly content with being the on-call babysitter. "Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them," she said of her nieces and nephews. "I'll just be like, 'Go to your mom.'"

Last year, while sitting down with Lana Del Rey for an Elle interview, Kendall opened about her "forever growing" family. 

"Every time I think it's eased up, someone's popping out a baby," she said, adding that "it's obviously a bit weird" that her younger sister Kylie, 21, had a baby before her. "I didn't expect it to happen like this. But it's beautiful."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kris Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , Moms , Parenthood , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chloe Sevigny

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

7 Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Will Be A Great Lawyer

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Look Like Blonde Twins in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Kylie Jenner, 1606

Find Out Why Kylie Jenner Planned Dream Kardashian's Birthday Party Last-Minute

"KUWTK" Deals With Wildfire Aftermath on May 26

Ariana Grande's Debut & SoCal Wildfires: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep6)

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Love, Loyalty and Studying Law on the Side: Inside the Kardashian Moms' Thoroughly Modern Approach to Parenting

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.