Kylie Jenner Is Blessing Fans With a Skincare Line, So Save Your Coins

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 10, 2019 3:09 PM

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The secret to Kylie Jenner's glowing, gorgeous skin is about to be bottled up and available for all!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced her soon-to-be released skincare line, Kylie Skin.

While she didn't share too many details about what the beauty line entails or how much products will cost, she did reveal her products are "cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes." Although, from her promotional video, a moisturizer is in the lineup. In fact, her go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada confirmed the product.

"KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow," she shared on Instagram, along with a bare-faced photo campaign image of herself. "skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics."

She continued, "I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can't believe I'm finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I'm so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!"

Read

How Kylie Jenner Nailed Her Met Gala 2019 Look

According to the 21-year-old beauty mogul, she's only coming out with "the best of the best" for her fans. She explained that "so much love went into this."

For the reality TV personality, she feels that "it all starts with skin." And as of late, she's been sharing plenty of fresh-faced selfies on her social media accounts, including one that was a total hint to her next venture.

Back in March, she posted a bare-faced picture that she simply captioned, "skin." Looking at it now, it's easy to see that she was preparing her fans for her upcoming skincare line.

We're crossing our fingers serum, eye cream, sunscreen and face oils are part of the collection. Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long as the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, "I'll be revealing these amazing products very soon!"

The new goodies are set to launch on May 22, so you have some time to save your coins and mark your calendars.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

