Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Get Real About Co-Parenting Struggles

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have split but they are forever tied together by their three children.

In a recent vlog for her lifestyle site Poosh, the exes, who officially split in 2015, opened up about co-parenting kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4—and moving forward as friends. (Today, Disick dates Sofia Richie, 20, while Kardashian called it quits with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, over the summer.)

"We're just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we're together or not," the Flip It Like Disick star, 35, said. "Just because we're not together, our kids should not suffer."

But getting to what Disick calls "a good place" didn't happen overnight. "The hardest part was when we both started new relationships," Kardashian, 40, explained. "That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids…We had to literally go to therapy to talk to even get through to be able to communicate together."