Kendall Jenner Appears to Have Borrowed North West's Fabulously Feathery Top

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 2:36 PM
Kendall Jenner appears to be taking a style cue from Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North West.
While the 23-year-old reality TV star and model has access to the top stylists and designers in the industry, it looks like she's taking a page from her niece's fashion book.
Jenner was recently spotted wearing the same coral-colored, feather-adorned Prada tank that North rocked to her father Kanye West's Sunday Service. Even though the supermodel's camisole looked more like a crop top (it appears tucked in), many people are wondering: did Kendall secretly borrow her niece's spaghetti strap tee during Kourtney Kardashian's birthday festivities?
As Kris Jenner would say, "This is a case for the FBI."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even paired the flashy, statement tank with denim and kicks, like her 5-year-old niece. However, North added some glitz to her 'fit by wearing holographic Doc Martens and cut-off shorts. Jenner, on the other hand, kept her ensemble low-key with dark high-waisted jeans and tennis shoes.
Considering Kendall touts North as a "legend in the making," it only makes sense that she'd want to cop her style.
Getty Images/Instagram
"She's super sassy, she knows what she wants," the 23-year-old reality TV star told E! News about her niece. "She is a legend in the making already."
And while it seems Kendall is digging North's recent fashion choices, the supermodel previously revealed another family member is her current style icon.
"I have a couple [style icons]. Right now, I think it's my grandma," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared.
The mystery still remains if Kendall actually borrowed her niece's tank, but one thing is for sure: they both rocked it well!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?