The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially started, which means the biggest stars are making their way to Indio, Calif. (if they're not there already) for a weekend full of live music, parties and more.

Among the sea of celebrities attending the larger-than-life fest, Kendall Jenner reveals she's hyped to see her friend, Jaden Smith, and brother-in-law perform. Speaking about Coachella on her podcast, Zaza World Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music, she gushes that she's "so excited" to see Kanye West's Sunday Service.

"I am so excited for Sunday Service," the fashion model tells her friend and co-host, DJ Daniel Chetrit. "It's gonna be something...something so crazy."

However, there's a slight catch if you're attending the music festival this weekend. Ye won't be there.

"I don't know if anyone has heard about Kanye's Sunday Service, but it's on Easter Sunday, so you guys better be there or be square," the reality TV personality shares.