Kendall Jenner Shares the Most Important Lessons She's Learned From Kris Jenner

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, ZAZA World Radio

ZAZA World Radio

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenners are some of the hardest working people in entertainment. The famous family's resumés are chock-full of impressive projects, like successful makeup lines, an inclusive denim brand and more.

For Kendall Jenner, she says she feels "blessed" to be surrounded by strong women, especially her mother and momager, Kris Jenner. Speaking on her Zaza World Radio show on Beats 1, the 23-year-old supermodel opens up about her famous family and how she credits her mom for giving her a hustle mindset.

"I feel blessed to have such strong women to look up to," she says on the March 8 episode, which, fittingly, marks International Women's Day. "I got that example put right in front of me, where I could pull that into my own work life."

She admits that it's nice to have a family that she can run to when she has personal problems or work issues.

Read

Kendall Jenner’s Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look Is a Sight to Behold

Since her family is in the "same world" as her, she says, "it's really nice to have those people that can just understand you completely. And can understand what it's like to be a female."

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, ZAZA World Radio

ZAZA World Radio

Kendall says she and Kylie Jenner also became hustlers early on thanks to her mom and sisters. 

"Because we were so much younger than my older sisters, I don't think I've ever not seen them working or doing something," she recalls. "My most vivid memories of Kim [Kardashian] are always flying around to work and getting things done and whatever. Same with Kourtney [Kardashian]. She was always a tough cookie and a boss."

The 23-year-old model also brings up how "insane" it is for her mom to deal with everyone's work and personal lives.

"Mom, you are the most incredible human being I've ever met," Kendall tells Kris.

The reality TV star says her mom gets a phone call every day "of us complaining, freaking out, something, whether it be personal life, or work life." Adding, "I have to give credit to you."

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Despite how busy her schedule is, Kris says she will be happy when all of her kids have a career path set in place.

"I feel like everybody has something to fall back on, lean back on, have a great business lined up. That seems very important to me. I think about it all the time," Kris shares. "I think the options are important, because it gives them control of their own situations."

For the 63-year-old business mogul, she says anything is possible when you are "determined to make something work." 

"There's always a way to figure something out, but with integrity," she says. "And with a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, you can make things happen. You just have to be honest with yourself, and take a look at what you think your qualities are, and where your talent might lie. Or what you're excited about doing every single day."

If there's one thing Kris wants her kids (and fans) to know, it's this: "If someone says, no, you're talking to the wrong person."

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Yara Shahidi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Is a Mini Fashionista While Walking in Kim Kardashian's Heels

Khloe Kardashian

How Khloe Kardashian Has Emerged From Her Devastating Breakup

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West's Cutest Pictures

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Sizzles in a Completely Sheer Leopard Print Catsuit and Her Outfit Is as Wild as You Think

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.