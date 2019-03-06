Kim Kardashian is on the prowl.

Not one to stick to the basics, especially following Paris Fashion Week's end, the beauty mogul is making the Paris streets her runway.

The reality TV personality takes the City of Light by storm in her latest (re: sizzling) ensemble. She dons an ultra-sheer black bodysuit from Maison Alaïa. The daring design is adorned with leopard print and features lingerie attachments. So while the material is see-through, her lady parts aren't on full display.

Kim's snazzy get-up is burlesque dancer meets business. Considering she accessorized with a black velvet overcoat and transparent heels, it was a nice blend of daring yet not too-over-the top.

Giving her outfit more sex appeal, she wears minimal makeup (well, minimal for Kim) and pin-up girl waves.

Instead of running wild with color, the 38-year-old star opts for a neutral beauty look. Keeping her lips that brownish nude that she loves, and rocking a slight contour and smoky eye, her makeup is the purr-fect complement to her catsuit.