New York Fashion Week is in full swing and Kourtney Kardashian is slaying every. single. day. (insert clapping emojis.)

Whether she going to a fashion show or hitting up a fancy restaurant, the mom-of-three is dressing to the nines. Her latest outfit of choice is no different, and, dare we say, it deserves to be in a museum.

Wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage Mona Lisa top and matching leggings, the reality TV personality looked like a literal work of art.

Giving her eccentric ensemble some edge, she paired her catsuit with a Helmut Lang biker trench coat, The Row combat boots and Céline cat-eye sunglasses.

To make things even more meta, Kourtney went to the Mickey Mouse art exhibit in New York City. Some would say it's when art met art.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share her immersive experience. She was with her bestie Simon Huck.